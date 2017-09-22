Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sought the intervention of the international community into Indias crimes in Kashmir as he addressed the UN General Assembly on Thursday (21 September). He also urged the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir.
Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue at UN, accuses India of war crimes
September 22, 2017
