Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has handed over a dossier on alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The National Security Committee (NSC), in a meeting headed by Abbasi, was informed on Friday that the Pakitan PM gave a dossier documenting the "systematic human rights violations by India" in Jammu and Kashmir to Guterres during the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Reports state that Abbasi also urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir to take a stock of the situation in the Valley. The meeting was reportedly attended by Pakistan's Minister for Finance, Minister for Foreign Affairs, all three services' chiefs and senior civil and military officials, according to an official statement.

"The Committee condemned human rights violation in Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the ceasefire violations across the Line of Control," the statement said, PTI reported.

The statement said that the outcomes of Abbasi's visit to New York for the UNGA was shared with the committee in the meeting. The committee was briefed that Pak PM and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif engaged the leadership of several key countries to share Islamabad's perspective on regional and global security challenges.

The Pakistan PM, in his first address at the UNGA, had urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir and also accused India of indulging in state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan, especially from the western border. He warned New Delhi of a "matching response "if it "ventures across the LoC (Line of Control)" or acts upon its doctrine of limited war against Pakistan.

"The Kashmir dispute should be resolved justly, peacefully and expeditiously. As India is unwilling to resume the peace process with Pakistan, we call on the Security Council to fulfil its obligation to secure the implementation of its own resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir," the Pakistan PM said at the UNGA session.

The Committee also reviewed the current developments in the relationship with Afghanistan as well as common avenues for continued cooperation, the statement said.