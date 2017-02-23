At least seven people were killed and more than 17 injured after a massive blast rocked Lahore on Thursday.

Reports state that the blast occurred in DHA's Z block commercial area near a series of eateries. The explosion reportedly was massive, causing windows of nearby buildings to shatter.

Rescue teams have reached the spot of the incident and the injured people are currently being shifted to the general hospital, according to Daily Pakistan news.

Soon after the explosion, the Government of Punjab's official account released a tweet stating that the blast had occurred because of an electric generator explosion. The exact cause of the blast still remains unknown.

Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation into the explosion is underway.

Punjab's law minister Rana Sana Ullah, while speaking to Geo News, said that the building in which the explosion occurred was under construction.

There have been a string of blasts in Pakistan in the past 10 days killing more than 100 people and wounding several others. Five people were killed in multiple blasts in Charsadda's Tangi bazaar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army on last Friday had said that they have killed more than 100 suspected terrorists after a suicide bomb attack at a crowded Sufi shrine -- Lal Shahbaz Qalandar -- in Sindh province resulted in a loss of at least 88 lives.

The Pakistani Armed Forces' media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that a "sizeable" number of suspects were also arrested since the bombing, where an Islamic State (ISIS) group suicide bomber blew himself at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan. Hundreds of people were reportedly gathered there for Thursday prayers.

More details on the story are awaited.