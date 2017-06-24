At least 62 people were killed and nearly 100 others were injured in twin bomb blasts on Friday in Pakistan. One of the blasts tore through a market which was flooded with Eid shoppers in a majorly Shia town, while in another incident on the same day, a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car in Quetta; the third incident was reported in another city where militants opened fire on police.

Quetta blast - 13 killed, 21 injured

The suicide bomber blew up his car near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob's office in the capital of Balochistan province, killing at least 13 people, including seven policemen, and wounding 21 others. The explosion was claimed by both the local affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIS) group and by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a splinter group of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, according to PTI reports.

The officials said that at least 13 people, including seven policemen, died in the suicide car bombing.

Parachinar blast - 45 killed, 75 injured (20 critical)

Just hours after this incident, two consecutive blasts were reported in a crowded market in the Shia- dominated Parachinar city in the Kurram tribal region. The blasts claimed at least 45 lives, while 75 others were also wounded.

Reports state that the first explosion occurred during the rush hour in Turi Market, while the second one took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to help those who were hurt in the first blast. More than 20 people among the wounded are in critical condition.The emergency services shifted all the injured to Agency Headquarters hospital Parachinar.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blasts in Parachinar yet, however Sunni militant groups have frequently claimed responsibility for attacks in the region in the past.

The officials in Parachinar said that the blasts on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan particularly targeted people shopping in the area and those who were heading out of the city to meet their friends and family ahead of Eid.

The emergency and rescue services shifted injured to agency headquarters hospital, Parachinar. The security forces cordoned off the entire area and started the search operation.

Four policemen killed in Karachi

In another terror incident in the country, two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on police officers at a roadside restaurant in Karachi in the evening of the same day, leaving four dead.

Superintendent of Police Asif Ahmad said an assistant sub-inspector was among those who were killed in the attack.

Pak army launched countrywide military operation against militants

Pakistan army, on Friday, launched an intelligence-led military operation against militants across the country.

"Special Intelligence-Based Operation (IBOs) and search operations (were) launched in coordination with intelligence and other Law Enforcement Agencies," Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said. He also added that security has been tightened across Pakistan.

Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attacks, saying that extensive efforts will be taken to eliminate terrorism from the country.