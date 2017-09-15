While the social media tends to get a bit OTT at times, there are other instances which just end up making your day. In a bizarre yet hilarious incident, the Pakistan International Airlines seems to have "lost" a Boeing aircraft from its inventory.

Senator Sherry Rehman spoke about the incident on Twitter on Friday, September 15, and since then, Twitter just cannot keep calm. "Bizarre: Yesterday Federal Minister Sheikh Iqbal confirmed in Senate that one Boeing aircraft is missing from PIA inventory. Missing?!!" she tweeted.

Yesterday Federal Minister Sheikh Iqbal confirmed in Senate that one Boeing aircraft is missing from PIA inventory. Missing?!! — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) September 15, 2017

The tweet then garnered massive attention and the Twitterati has come up with some truly funny reactions. While one user said, "Democracy is missing in pakistan..aircraft is a very small object," another added: "Sherry, it's a bird - and the birds fly away. It's not their fault." Some users on Twitter also posted memes on the issue.

Between all the confusion, it was then said that the missing plane had been taken to Germany by former acting chief executive officer (CEO) of PIA, Bernd Hildenbrand. The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad revealed this to the Upper House of the Parliament, according to Dawn.

The issue was raked up by Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi who said that he had recently learnt that a Boeing plane of the PIA was missing. "We have also formed a committee to probe the matter but it has not found any clue so far," he added.

But the spokesperson for the airline refuted this rumour and told the daily: "It's not missing. It's in Germany." Mashhood Tajwar, the spokesperson, even clarified that it was not a Boeing plane and was an Airbus-A-310, which had been grounded.

"The plane had already completed its flying hours and was no longer airworthy. It's a 30-year-old aircraft and had already been grounded."

He then explained that the aircraft had been chartered by a British firm for a movie in Malta after which the plane was taken to Germany. He said that it would be very expensive to get the plane back and that tenders had been floated to "dispose it of what can well be termed a scrap."