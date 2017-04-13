Gopal Baglay, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India said on Thursday at a press conference that Pakistan has not yet shared any details about Kulbhushan Jadhav with India.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was given a fair trial, says Pak envoy Abdul Basit

Pakistan on Monday (April 10) sentenced Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for his alleged involvement in 'subversive activities,' after he was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016.

Though the Indian government has said that it will do everything possible to get Jadhav back, Pakistan has so far rejected India's 13 requests for Jadav's consular access.

Baglay said that India doesn't have any knowledge of either Jadhav's location or condition. He refused to comment on Jadhav's passport.

While Baglay said that the so called legal process undertaken by Pakistan was opaque, Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit said on Thursday that Pakistan has "sufficient evidence" to convict Kulbhushan Jadhav on espionage charges and he has the right to appeal or seek mercy.

"We have sufficient evidence against Jadhav and have shared it with the Indian government. He was involved in sabotage and terror," Basit told the India Today. Meanwhile, the United Nations refused to say anything on the matter on Wednesday (April 12).

Here's the video of the press conference: