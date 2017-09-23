Amid the ongoing joint drills with China, Pakistan said it conducted a successful test of an anti-ship missile from a Sea King helicopter in the northern Arabian Sea on Saturday, stating that the country was ready for war.

The anti-ship missile successfully hit its target, an official statement said.

According to the navy spokesperson, Naval chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who witnessed the test, said the successful firing demonstration was a testament to Pakistan Navy's war-preparedness and professional capabilities.

The naval chief also visited fleet units stationed in the sea and witnessed exercises involving the fleet.

"I am proud of Pakistan Navy fleet's war preparations," Zakaullah said, adding that the navy would safeguard the sea borders and interests of Pakistan at any cost.

The missile test came a day after pilots of the Chinese and Pakistani air forces conducted joint drills sitting in the same aircraft, which Xinhua said was a reflection of deep mutual trust between the two militaries.

During the ongoing joint drills named "Shaheen VI", air force personnel cooperated in planning and implementing strategies, as well as learning operational concepts and tactics from each other.

Earlier in March, the navy had conducted a successful test of a land-based, anti-ship missile. That trial was conducted from the coastal region and the missile secured a hit on a target placed at sea.

The Pakistan Navy in May received the seven surplus Westland Sea King multi-role helicopters it had ordered from Britain in 2016.