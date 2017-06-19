It was a humiliating defeat for the India cricket team against Pakistan on Sunday, June 18, in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The aftermath of the loss attracted quite surprising reactions.

While certain Indian fans on the social media wanted a full replay of the match ever since Bumrah bowled that no-ball that could have dismissed Fakhar Zaman, several fans unequivocally congratulated Pakistan, giving us a reason to say that yes, cricket trumped every animosity on the day.

A very happy @SarfarazA_54 has a message of thanks for all the Pakistan fans after their #CT17 triumph. pic.twitter.com/hb1kcU4b6d — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2017

Amidst all this, a viral photo of MS Dhoni with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's son Abdullah started trending again, with the message of friendship across the border.

Here's the viral pic that is still going viral

One small pic can say it a lot! Dhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed baby: Sports is a war of peace and humanity is way beyond boundaries!! #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/4UmxkLB3Tn — Sarah Peracha (@sarahperacha) June 19, 2017

miss you my boy.Abdullah!!?♥️ pic.twitter.com/rd0o9khM89 — Abdur Rahman (@imabdur25) May 23, 2017

Footages have been captured during the post-match presentation ceremony where the Indian team is seen breaking into a laugh with the Pakistani team taking us by surprise but also giving us plenty of optimism about the future of Indo-Pak relationship.