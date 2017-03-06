Former Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday said that "Hafiz Saeed has no utility" and that Pakistan "should act against him." He also said the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, which "was carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan," is a "classic trans-border terrorist event."

Former NSA Durrani made the claim while speaking at the 19th Asian Security Conference being held at the Institute of Defence and Studies and Analyses in New Delhi.

Around 10 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered Mumbai via sea and attacked several locations across the city — Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Oberoi Trident, Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Jewish community centre — killing at least 166 people and injuring over 300.

The attack that lasted for four days from November 26 to November 29 also claimed the lives of 18 security personnel and damaged property worth crores of rupees. Citizens were also held hostage at the Oberoi Trident and the Taj Mahal Palace as terrorists opened fire indiscriminately at CST, Leopold Cafe and other locations.

One of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive from CST and then hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.