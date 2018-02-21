A Pakistan Army helicopter was spotted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, February 21, according to Republic TV.

#BREAKING | Pakistan Army helicopter seen close to LoC: Sourceshttps://t.co/lpnVZxGnA2 — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2018

However, the incident has neither been confirmed by the Indian Army nor by any other media out. International Business Times India too could not independently verify the claim.

India and Pakistan often have skirmishes at the border and there have also been several reports on ceasefire violations. On Monday, February 19, three civilians were injured in north Kashmir's Uri area when Indian and Pakistani soldiers resorted to firing at the LoC.

While the two sides fired sporadically, locals said that there was heavy shelling in the evening. "Both the sides used heavy shells,'' a local villager in Churunda told The Indian Express. "Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Churanda, Silikote area of Hajipeer Sector of Uri. Three civilians sustain injuries and are being evacuated to hospital. No loss of property reported so far,'' the police spokesman added.

Earlier in February, scores of schools in Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district were shut after four soldiers were killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan. "In wake of ceasefire violation, we have closed all 84 schools as a precautionary measure and have pressed into action our emergency evacuation teams," ANI quoted the District Collector of Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, as saying.