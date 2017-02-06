A security guard shot dead an Afghan diplomat on Monday in the Afghanistan consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, a police official said.

Reports state that the consulate's third secretary was killed by a private guard there. The guard has reportedly been arrested, according to police official Saqib Ismail.

"The motive behind the killing is not clear yet," Ismail said, adding that the gunman was also an Afghan national.

The Deputy Inspector General South, Azad Khan said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

"We are collecting evidence and will obtain CCTV footage in order to investigate the incident," he said, adding that the consulate had been cleared.

The police and Rangers personnel cordoned off the area when the fire shots were heard.

More details are awaited.