At least four people are reported killed and several others have been injured after three bomb blasts occurred near a local court in Tangi bazaar of Charsadda on Tuesday. There are reports of ensued firing in the region, according to Geo TV reports.

Reports state that some terrorists tried to enter the court before the explosions.

A spokesperson for the Pakistani Taliban's Jamaat-ur-Ahrar faction claimed responsibility for the attack in the northwestern town of Charsadda. A witness told Reuters he had seen "many" dead bodies at the scene.

Charsadda DPO Sohail Khalid said three suicide bombers attempted to enter the court premises, however, security forces spotted them and shot two of them dead, one of the suicide bombers reportedly blew himself up.

DPO reports state that three terrorists have been killed in the firing till now. Emergency has been declared in the nearby hospitals in the region.

There have been a string of blasts in Pakistan in the past 10 days killing more than 100 people and wounding several others.

The Pakistan Army last week on Friday had said that they have killed more than 100 suspected terrorists after a suicide bomb attack at a crowded Sufi shrine -- Lal Shahbaz Qalandar -- in Sindh province resulted in a loss of at least 88 lives.

The Pakistani Armed Forces' media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that a "sizeable" number of suspects were also arrested since the bombing, where an Islamic State (ISIS) group suicide bomber blew himself at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan. Hundreds of people were reportedly gathered there for Thursday prayers.

The ISPR statement, however, did not mention where the suspected terrorists were killed or about the arrests of the suspects, only mentioning that the details will be shared with the public soon.