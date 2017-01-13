Hafiz Saeed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, has on Pakistani soil recounted how terrorists carried out an attack on a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp at Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

Also read: US urges Pakistan to go after 26/11 accused, shut terrorist camps

Saeed has been caught on tape boasting that four militants from Pakistan had perpetrated the terror attack and "cleaned 10 [Army camps]."

Besides the LeT, Saeed heads another proscribed outfit called Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). He was recently recorded boasting of the attack at a gathering of JuD members in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Saeed is heard saying at the gathering: "Four young men, day before yesterday in the evening, entered the camp at Akhnoor, Jammu. I am talking about something recent, it's not an old event, it happened two days ago. They entered the army camp, the young men say they cleaned up 10 camps of Indian troops and all four of them returned safe and secure, they were not harmed."

Saeed termed the attack — in which three civilian labourers were killed — a "surgical strike."

He added: "[Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi also talked about a surgical strike, I had replied to Modi. [Pakistani Prime Minister] Nawaz Sharif doesn't reply to Modi, I reply to Modi, by the grace of God. And he only accepts my reply, not the reply of anyone else."

It may be noted here that India has repeatedly urged Pakistan of terror camps in PoK, and even carried out a surgical strike there last September, neutralising dozens of terrorists.