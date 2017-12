Even as Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother are scheduled to meet the Indian prisoner who is on death row in Islamabad, reports have claimed that he has as not been given consular access.

The statement was made by Pakistani media, which were quoting the Foreign Office of the neighbouring country.

Indian national #KulbhushanJadhav has not been given consular access, reports Pak media quoting Foreign Office pic.twitter.com/oOaOKPZlLp — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh had said he would accompany Jadhav's wife and mother during the meet. If consular access is denied, Singh may not be able to meet Kulbhushan.

It is not yet known as to why consular access to Kulbhushan has been denied.

His mother Avanti Jadhav and wife arrived in Islamabad on a commercial flight and will return after meeting him on Monday itself. They had boarded a flight to Islamabad from Dubai and are expected to meet him around 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Kulbhushan has been brought to the Pakistan foreign ministry amidst tight security.

The Pakistani media report has said that the Kulbhushan's kin has been denied from talking to the media.