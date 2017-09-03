The full movie of Puri Jagannadh's Paisa Vasool starring Nandamuri Balakrishna was leaked online for download. But the makers are successful in killing its piracy by taking the film down from the nett.

The makers of Paisa Vasool had taken extensive measures to curb its piracy before its release. They had even requested the fans of Nandamuri family to report them if they see the pirated copy of the movie. The post on the Twitter handle of Bhavya Creations‏ read: "Let's kill piracy together, Please report any #PaisaVasool Piracy links and videos to 8374324405 #PaisaVasoolFromToday."

Paisa Vasool hit the screens on September 1 and some miscreants were successful in getting their hands at the full copy of the film. They reportedly released the full movie a couple of websites for download. But the makers got alerts about its pirated copy and they were quick enough to get the whole content from those websites within hours after it was leaked on the internet.

If you search for Paisa Vasool full movie download on Google, there are websites, which claim to have copy. But when you click on those links, you get to read this message on one website: "Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please contact administrator for more information."

The error message on another website reads: "This site has been disabled for violations of our Terms of Service. If you feel this disabling was in error, please fill out our appeal form."

Piracy has become big headache for filmmakers, as it has incurred huge losses to the producers and distributors of some big ticket movies in recent months. But the makers of Paisa Vasool have apparently won the war against its piracy and save the film from suffering losses at the box office.

Paisa Vasool is an action film, which has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh produced by V Anand Prasad under banner Bhavya Creations. Made on budget of Rs 30 crore, the movie starring Balakrishna and Shriya Saran, has collected approximately Rs 23 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two days.