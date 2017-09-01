Puri Jagannadh's Paisa Vasool starring Nandamuri Balakrishna started with a bang at the worldwide box office on its first day. The film is set to become the second biggest opener for Balayya.

Paisa Vasool is the 101st film of Balakrishna, who scored a blockbuster with his 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni. The film brings together Balayya and Puri Jagannadh for the first time. The film goers were curious about this combo.

The promos of Paisa Vasool had struck a chord with the audiences and generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about the movie. In addition, the makers have done massive publicity with Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh promoting the film on a few TV shows. The huge hype made its theatrical rights sell at high prices and distributors made grand arrangements for its release across the world.

As per the ad featured in the newspapers, Paisa Vasool was released in around 700 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 120 screens in Karnataka and other parts of India and 150 screens in the US, UAE and other international markets. The total screen count stands 970, which makes the film the second biggest release for Balakrishna after Gautamiputra Satakarni.

The hype surrounding Paisa Vasool had helped it register good advance booking for its opening day. The movie has received a fantastic response with its average occupancy ranging from 70 to 80 per cent in the morning show on Friday. The movie ran to packed houses in several centres across the world. The film has impressed the audiences.

The word of mouth is expected to take its collection upwards in the afternoon and evening shows. As per early trends, Paisa Vasool is likely to collect over Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and it is set to become the second biggest opener for Balayya after Gautamiputra Satakarni, which minted Rs 18.35 crore gross in the global market on its opening day.