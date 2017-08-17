The much-awaited audio of Paisa Vasool is set to be launched this evening, August 17. The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna 101st movie will live stream its music release on YouTube.

Post the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni, Nandamuri Balakrishna is returning to dazzle the screens with his 101st Paisa Vasool, which isscheduled to be released in the cinema halls around the world on September 1. The fans of Nandamuri family are eagerly waiting for the release of its songs. The makers released the teaser of its title track on August 15 and it has received a good response from the music lovers.

V Ananda Prasad, who is producing Paisa Vasool under his banner Bhavya Creations‏, has planned to hold its audio launch at the grounds of SR and BGNR Government Degree and PG College in Khammam on Thursday evening. The producer has made grand arrangements for its music release function, which is expected to be attended by several celebs from the Telugu film industry.

Anup Rubens has composed the music for the soundtracks of Paisa Vasool. The Bhavya Creations‏ boss tweeted on Wednesday: "Join us at the #PaisaVasool Audio Launch Tomorrow at SR & BGNR College Grounds S.R. & B.G.N.R. Government Degree & PG college Khammam. @shriya1109."

Meanwhile, the producer revealed that the audio launch of Paisa Vasool would be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Bhavya Creations. Besides posting the link to the video, he tweeted: "Watch #PaisaVasool Audio Live from 6 PM Tomorrow. #PVAudioLaunch @purijagan @PuriConnects @BhavyaCreations."

Paisa Vasool is an action film, which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Nandamuri Balakrishna is playing the hero, while Shriya Saran, Muskan Sethi and Kyra Dutt appear in the female leads. Vikramjeet Virk is seen in an important role in the movie, which will have Junaid Siddiqui's editing, G Mukesh's cinematography and Johnny Shaik's art direction.