Puri Jagannadh's Paisa Vasool started on good note, but saw a steep decline over the weekend. Nandamuri Balakrishna's 101st film collected over Rs 25 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days.

The combo of Puri Jagannadh and Balakrishna had created a lot of curiosity around Paisa Vasool before its release. The movie hit over 950 screens across the globe on September, amidst huge hype, promotion and expectation. As predicted, the film garnered decent response at the ticket counters around the world on the first day.

The Puri Jagannadh-directed action comedy registered an average of 70-80 per cent occupancy in the theatres on its opening day. Paisa Vasool collected Rs 14.15 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its first day. The movie became the second-biggest opener for Balakrishna after Gautamiputra Satakarani.

But Paisa Vasool received mixed talk from the audience and critics, who felt that it was made only to entertain Balayya fans. The word-of-mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days. The movie witnessed over 50 percent drop on Saturday and it could not show growth on Sunday.

Its makers are yet to reveal its collection figures, but early estimates say Paisa Vasool has grossed approximately Rs 26 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 16 crore for its distributors.

It should be said here that the fate of a film is decided by its performance at the box office in the first weekend. If a movie has to be profitable, it needs to recover the maximum amount of investments to its distributors in its first three days — the opening weekend.

Paisa Vasool has fetched Rs 32 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights, and was expected to return around 70 percent of the investments to distributors in the first weekend. In reality, the number is just around 50 percent in the first three days. It remains to be seen whether it returns the remaining amount for distributors.