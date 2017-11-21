Paige finally made her return to the WWE on the November 20 edition of Monday Night Raw. The 25-year-old Briton made no ordinary appearance. She introduced two new allies and launched a brutal assault on the entire women's division as well as Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss.

The former WWE champion, who formed a cute little tag team with former pro wrestler AJ Lee in the past, is looking for a fresh start at the pro wrestling promotion. Paige has not had an enjoyable 2017 thus far with several controversies taking place outside the ring.

Her nude photos and sex tapes were leaked unknowingly all over the internet and months later, her break-up with boyfriend Alberto del Rio was confirmed.

Paige, who interfered during the fatal four way match featuring Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox and Mickie James, introduced Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as her allies on Monday. The two had been enjoying highly successful stints at WWE NXT.

The trio launched an assault on all the four superstars inside the ring and then, turned their attention to Alexa, who lost to SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair at the Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view event on Sunday.

In a brutal backstage assault, Alexa was almost left unconscious by the team of Paige, Mandy and Sonya, who has been referred to as the female Shield by some fans.

Fans and fellow pro wrestlers on Twitter couldn't contain their happiness on seeing Paige in the WWE after more than a year!

Ive got chills! My babe is back! @RealPaigeWWE — Zahra (@zahrainchains) November 21, 2017

What people need to realize is that Paige returning is MUCH more bigger than being a fan of the wrestler herself. It's about rooting for a young woman whose been through hell but is now prospering/healthy & has returned to her rightful home. #Raw pic.twitter.com/bJryZF9MyK — Alisha?? (@AlishaWithFlair) November 21, 2017