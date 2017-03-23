Ryback Allen Reeves, popularly known as Ryback among WWE fans, has given moral support to Paige, who is going through a tough time following the leak of her sex tapes along with nude photos. He has called it as an "unfortunate" incident and said that this is a wake-up call for stars, who keep sensitive contents in their phones.

The Big Guy said that Paige is like anybody else and had no control over the leak. "All WWE superstars have sex. I hate to break the news to everyone out there," 411mania quotes Ryback as saying in the Shining Wizards podcast.

Defending her further, Ryback says that Paige has done nothing wrong and neither has Xavier Woods, who is also part of the scandal. The Big Guy claims that having sex is no big deal and he is disappointed because it happened to her. "I think this is going to be a wakeup call for a lot of people to not keep things on their phones maybe, where people are able to hack in there if that was the case," he continues.

Ryback adds that the person, who is behind the leak, should be put in prison for invading her privacy.

Paige's private videos and photos were leaked online by hackers last week. Reacting to the issue, she tweeted, "Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent." Apart from her, cyber attackers have also targeted current as well as former wrestlers like Kaitlyn, Maria Kanellis and Melina.

Meanwhile, Summer Rae has reacted to her alleged explicit photos and called it "fake."