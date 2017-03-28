A couple of weeks back we had reported that Alberto del Rio (Alberto El Patron) was furious after a sex tape of his girlfriend, Paige, surfaced online, showing the WWE diva getting intimate with "other men".

Del Rio has a message for the ones involved in violating Paige's privacy: "Go f*** yourself!"

The veteran pro-wrestler took to Instagram this week to announce his marriage with Paige. Yes, you heard it right.

Despite her nude images flooding the internet and more sex tapes coming out, Rio stood with her through the bad patch. Her family, especially her mother Sweet Saraya, also had her back.

Paige, 24, who is recuperating from an injury, took to Twitter to post a long message, which ends with the lines: "Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I'm getting married? How can I not be happy!"

Paige, hailing from the United Kingdom, was suspended by the WWE for violating its Wellness Policy twice in the past.

Her boyfriend and Mexican pro-wrestling sensation Alberto was also suspended by the WWE for 60 days in the past for violating the same policy which led the veteran pro-wrestler to bid goodbye to the WWE and join TNA Impact Wrestling before a short indie pro-wrestling stint.

Ready for Halloween. We are wearing our favourite costumes. The loco couple that people love or love to hate. Lol. No.. not Mickey and Mallory.. Del rio and Paige. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

When you have something that's unbreakable. You keep it. Never have I loved someone so much in my life. Thanks for the love you give me. You're my world. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Oct 17, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

I like seeing these photos. They make me smile. In a world full of hate and doubters, you always have that one person that helps you continue to smile. Continue to love, continue on and to tell the haters and doubters ??????I found that. So here's another cheesy pic on Instagram for ya. A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jul 22, 2016 at 2:46am PDT

The power couple are getting married on Wednesday, March 29. We wish them luck and a great life ahead!