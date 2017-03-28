A couple of weeks back we had reported that Alberto del Rio (Alberto El Patron) was furious after a sex tape of his girlfriend, Paige, surfaced online, showing the WWE diva getting intimate with "other men".
Del Rio has a message for the ones involved in violating Paige's privacy: "Go f*** yourself!"
The veteran pro-wrestler took to Instagram this week to announce his marriage with Paige. Yes, you heard it right.
I doesn't matter how many times you try to break us... is not gonna happen... we were harassed by a company we still are... cause you don't fool me MF's I know I was you trying to destroy us... destroy my baby... she's better stronger than all of you pieces of ? We are getting married Wednesday ... Have a nice and go and F... yourself hatters
Despite her nude images flooding the internet and more sex tapes coming out, Rio stood with her through the bad patch. Her family, especially her mother Sweet Saraya, also had her back.
Paige, 24, who is recuperating from an injury, took to Twitter to post a long message, which ends with the lines: "Just looking into the future and being happy! I mean come on, I'm getting married? How can I not be happy!"
Paige, hailing from the United Kingdom, was suspended by the WWE for violating its Wellness Policy twice in the past.
Her boyfriend and Mexican pro-wrestling sensation Alberto was also suspended by the WWE for 60 days in the past for violating the same policy which led the veteran pro-wrestler to bid goodbye to the WWE and join TNA Impact Wrestling before a short indie pro-wrestling stint.
The power couple are getting married on Wednesday, March 29. We wish them luck and a great life ahead!