WWE superstar Paige is romantically linked to former WWE star Alberto del Rio (Alberto El Patron) since last year and they are supposedly getting married this July. Several things have taken place in the last few months with Paige being the victim of tremendous mental breakdown.

From leaked personal photos to intimate sex videos, it takes tremendous guts to keep the head above the water. The 24-year-old, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, deserves a salute for staying gutsy.

This is my princess. The one that always try and find daddy. The one on the left. It's not about giving birth. Its about showing the endless love and dedication. The other one is me. She's a little asshole that'll kick your ass without thinking twice if you touch her daddy. A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

She was recently pictured working her butt off in the gym to prepare for her much-anticipated WWE return.

Now, there are widespread reports emerging this week which claim that Paige has broken up with Alberto over an argument while holidaying in Orlando.

Water park time here in Orlando!!! ??? with the family!!! Thank you @realjeffjarrett making the family so happy and hooking us up with VIP..Having so much fun!! #familystickstogether A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

According to trusted pro wrestling source Wrestling Inc, Alberto said "enough was enough" and ended the relationship. The news of the "blowup" reportedly reached the Mexican pro wrestler's friends and family, are they are happy about it.

The news also did reach Paige, who took to Twitter on Monday, to post her share of opinion on the development.

relax people..lol — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2017

According to yet another trusted pro wrestling source PWInsider, the rumours of a break-up are baseless.

"We don't like the dive into personal stories unless they have an actual bearing on the business end of professional wrestling, but for those who have asked, we are told that rumours of the Alberto El Patron-Paige relationship ending are incorrect, according to sources close to the couple who reached out to PWInsider.com," mentioned Mike Johnson, a senior reporter with the website.