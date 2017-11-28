Paige made her much-anticipated return to the WWE on Monday Night Raw last week with new allies Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Referred by many as the female version of Shield, the femme fatale trio launched another brutal assault on November 27 on Sasha Banks.

Alexa Bliss remained the first victim of their fury!

The trio of Paige, Sonya and Mandy were scheduled to take on the team of Mickie James, Bayley and Sasha Banks on Monday. While Mickie and Bayley were beaten up backstage, Paige and her team assaulted Sasha inside the ring, leaving her almost unconscious.

I may have been gone a little while but I know exactly where I am and where I belong. #Raw is MY house. @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 27, 2017

Following the end of this week's Monday Night Raw, Paige took to Instagram to post some sizzling photos of hers in that badass black outfit which she introduced to the WWE last week.

That too-hot-to-handle makeup of hers too adds that magical touch to the look.

WWE hair/makeup artist Lindy Sue is responsible for Paige's femme fatale look. Stephie Jean Miller also adds that extra zing on her lips to make them more luscious.

Thanks @mrs_lindysue for making me look pretty to beat girls asses on #RAW @wwe !!!! Using some bad ass lashes from @ashlashofficial and lips by @prettymotherpuckers A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

The 25-year-old Briton, a former WWE Divas champion, is looking for a fresh start to her life with a return to the WWE this November. Paige has not had an enjoyable 2017 thus far with several controversies taking place outside the ring.

Her nude photos and sex tapes were leaked unknowingly all over the internet and months later, her break-up with boyfriend Alberto del Rio was confirmed.