WWE star Paige, whose original name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, is the latest victim of a celebrity hacking as her private photos, videos and sex tape have been leaked online. Her nude pictures and clips emerged on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, March 17, as per The Inquisitor.

Paige has now reacted to the issue claiming that someone had stolen the photos and uploaded it online without her permission. "Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent," the WWE star tweeted.

Her mother Saraya Knight has also responded to the issue and posted, "People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own."

A couple of female celebrities have been apparently targeted by a mysterious hacker, who has also leaked private photos of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried. The incident reminds us of the 2014 celebrity hack where the personal photos of many top celebrities were leaked by a hacker called Ryan Collins, who was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Paige has not seen in the ring for months as she has not completely recovered from neck injury that she suffered in October 2016.