Pahlaj Nihalani, the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification was sacked from his position, and will be replaced by noted lyricist and screenwriter, Prasoon Joshi.

The Censor Board chief was slammed by the filmmakers and critics accusing him of demanding irrational cuts and moral policing.

Pahlaj Nihalani earned the epithet of "Sanskari Nihalani"(cultured) due to, compelling filmmakers to edit, mute and shorten dialogues and scenes which he believed was not suitable for universal viewing.

The news of Nihalani being sacked as the chairman of Central Board of Film Certification has taken social media by storm. Social media chose to bid farewell to the man who turned the censor board into a precinct of serial controversy.

Prasoon Joshi is a recipient of Padma Shri in 2015, who has twice won the National Award For Best Lyrics for 'Maa' in Taare Zameen Par (2008) and 'Bolo Na' in Chittagong (2013)

The 45-year-old adman-lyricist has also penned the lyrics for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anthem for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Can Prasoon Joshi do justice to his new role?

