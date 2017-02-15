After a lengthy teaser campaign, Italian sportcar maker Pagani has unveiled Huayra Roadster ahead of global debut at Geneva Motor Show in March. The drop top version of the Huayra coupe is priced at € 2,280,000 (approximately Rs 16 crore) and production is limited to 100 untis, all of which are already sold.

It took almost five years for Pagani to come up with the roadster version after the debut of Huayra Coupe in 2011 Geneva Motor Show. The Huayra Roadster project began in 2010 alongside the idea of a Huayra coupe, with a removable roof and conventional doors. In 2013, the design was scrapped and the company went back to the drawing board. Pagani says that its new Huayra Roadster is "an unbridled work of art, intelligence and open-air passion." It is also the "most complicated project Pagani has ever undertaken."

The major change in the roadster is the roof. It is offered in two types. The first consists of a light carbon hard top with a central glass element while the second option is the fabric and carbon cover that can be easily installed manually.

Unlike most of the other sportscar that puts on weight when it turns from coupe to roadster, the Huayra Roadster's dry weight is 1,280kg, about 80kg less than the Huayra Coupe, thanks to a new carbon fibre-titanium hybrid material, the company calls Carbo-Triax HP52. It also makes the car more rigid too, even without a roof.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is powered by the Mercedes-AMG M158 engine. The twelve-cylinder engine, built specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG delivers 763bhp of power at 6,200rpm and a torque of over 1000Nm right from 2,400rpm. The mill is mated to a new seven-speed AMT gearbox developed by X-Track. Pagani has reserved 0-100kmph time and top speed of Huayra Roadster for Geneva debut.