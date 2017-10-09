The trailer of Padmavati is out and it impressed everyone. Many are speculating that it will be the biggest blockbuster of this year. Although all the stars in the movie are being appreciated, it is Ranveer Singh who seems to have stolen the show.

The trailer of Padmavati showed Deepika Padukone as an elegant and brave queen, Shahid Kapoor as a benevolent and courageous king. But it is Ranveer's character that appears to be the most intense one.

His portrayal as Alauddin Khilji apparently hogged all the limelight in the trailer. His deadly looks, coupled with the crazy antics, made fans go all gaga over the actor.

There are a couple of scenes like Ranveer's wild style of eating meat, the intensity in his eyes, and the overall wickedness of his character is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Some opine that Padmavati will become the biggest blockbuster only due to Ranveer's performance. Some even believe that it will be his career-best performance, and the actor will get a national award for it.

Although Deepika plays the titular role of Padmavati in the film, the trailer does not have much for her to showcase. Even Shahid plays the protagonist Rawal Ratan Singh but his character certainly appears to be getting overshadowed every time Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji appeared on the screen.

Earlier also when the first look posters of all the three characters were released, it was Ranveer's deadly appearance that had grabbed the most attention. Check some of the tweets praising Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati.

The most powerful sultan of Delhi Khilji Ranveer steals the show You rock Ranveer Singh!You're amazing and we love you SO much!youre awesome — vj (@JehangirVakilJV) October 9, 2017

Once Alauddin takes over the screen, it is hard to take your eyes away from him or focus on anything else. - India com #PadmavatiTrailer pic.twitter.com/nKd755VhkA — RanveeriansWorldwide (@RanveeriansFC) October 9, 2017

Trailer of @FilmPadmavati mind blowing baba u re looking too dangerous Out of the world man u re killing it again horrible? — Shivam khandelwal (@banyaji23) October 9, 2017

@RanveerOfficial can't stop watching the trailer nonstop since hours ?? damn it how hot you look and your expressions.. Speechless ?? — Meghna ⭐ Khilji ♥️ (@MeghnaSN) October 9, 2017

#PadmavatiTrailer OMG what a trailer deepika and shahid are awesome but Ranveer Singh has taken all my attention ? we can see his hard work. — surbhi mittal (@SurbhiMittal5) October 9, 2017

National Award on the way @RanveerOfficial — Mayank (@diatomicbug) October 9, 2017

Abi to Bina bole hi itna bawaal macha Diya....to Soch tab kya Hoga jab khilji apna muh kholega...bawandar... @RanveerOfficial ranveer Singh — veerfan..| Khilji (@musiclover95153) October 9, 2017

@shahidkapoor Shahid m a big fan of urs since ur first movie, but in padmavati trailer it looks like @RanveerOfficial had done better . — Kumar Keshav (@keshav1932) October 9, 2017

That @RanveerOfficial will walk? away with all the accolades for this one. #PadmavatiTrailer — ROHIT? (@rohitsinger21) October 9, 2017

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati was in news earlier when Karni Sena members had vandalised the sets of the film, and had also manhandled the director. The organisation had alleged that the film would have a romantic scene between the characters of Deepika and Ranveer, which would put Rani Padmini in bad light. However, Bhansali had later clarified that Padmavati would not have any such scene.