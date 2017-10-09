Padmavati
Youtube screenshot

The trailer of Padmavati is out and it impressed everyone. Many are speculating that it will be the biggest blockbuster of this year. Although all the stars in the movie are being appreciated, it is Ranveer Singh who seems to have stolen the show.

The trailer of Padmavati showed Deepika Padukone as an elegant and brave queen, Shahid Kapoor as a benevolent and courageous king. But it is Ranveer's character that appears to be the most intense one.

His portrayal as Alauddin Khilji apparently hogged all the limelight in the trailer. His deadly looks, coupled with the crazy antics, made fans go all gaga over the actor.

There are a couple of scenes like Ranveer's wild style of eating meat, the intensity in his eyes, and the overall wickedness of his character is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Some opine that Padmavati will become the biggest blockbuster only due to Ranveer's performance. Some even believe that it will be his career-best performance, and the actor will get a national award for it.

Although Deepika plays the titular role of Padmavati in the film, the trailer does not have much for her to showcase. Even Shahid plays the protagonist Rawal Ratan Singh but his character certainly appears to be getting overshadowed every time Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji appeared on the screen.

Padmavati
Ranveer Singh in PadmavatiYoutube screenshot
Ranveer Singh in Padmavati
Ranveer Singh in PadmavatiYoutube screenshot

Earlier also when the first look posters of all the three characters were released, it was Ranveer's deadly appearance that had grabbed the most attention. Check some of the tweets praising Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati was in news earlier when Karni Sena members had vandalised the sets of the film, and had also manhandled the director. The organisation had alleged that the film would have a romantic scene between the characters of Deepika and Ranveer, which would put Rani Padmini in bad light. However, Bhansali had later clarified that Padmavati would not have any such scene.

Quick Links