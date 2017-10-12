The trailer of Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has become the 12th most-watched trailer of Hindi films in 2017. It is now heading to beat the records of Baahubali 2 and Raees.

The trailer of Padmavati, which is the next most-awaited period film, has taken YouTube by storm. Released on Viacom18 Motion Pictures' YouTube channel on October 9, the trailer of Padmavati went on to get 15,258,415 views and beat the record of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, which was the most-watched trailer in one day with its views count of 11,210,172.

In less than three days, the trailer of Padmavati has gone on to register 24,412,171 views, 422,000 likes, 38,000 dislikes and 48,673 comments. It has become the 12th most-watched trailer of a Hindi movie on YouTube in 2017.

This video will land on the 10th spot by the end of the third day of its release and is set to become the third most-watched trailer in the next few days, beating the records of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Raabta. It should be seen whether the movie will be able to beat the records of Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

The trailer of Padmavati has registered the third highest number of likes after Baahubali 2 and Raees. It has also smashed the record of Baahubali 2, by bagging the second highest number of comments. It will surely beat the record of Raees, which holds the record of highest number of comments in 2017.

Padmavati
PadmavatiTwitter

Here is the table detailing the highest viewed, liked, disliked and talked-about trailers of Hindi movies in 2017. This list does not include the trailers of the movies that have not crossed 10 million views on YouTube. These numbers were compiled at 10.30 am on October 12.

Rank  Movie YouTube Channel Release Views Likes Commments
 1 Baahubali 2 (Hindi)    Dharma Prod Mar 15  78,054,245  539K 23,409
 2 Raees Red Chillies Ent Dec 6  58,116,347 486K 57,499
 3 Toilet - Ek Prem Katha   Viacom18 Motion Pic  Jun 11 37,368,458 366K 18,358
 4 Raabta   T-Series  Apr 17 36,515,144  189K 3,542
 5 Judwaa 2  Fox Star Hindi   Aug 21 33,426,446 267K 20,680
 6 Half Girlfriend Balaji Motion Pic Apr 9 33,133,820 251K 16,185
 7 Begum Jaan   Vishesh Films Mar 14 32,169,825 142K 7,845
 8 Badrinath Ki Dulhania Dharma Prod Feb 1 32,026,610 209K 10,122
 9 Kaabil    FilmKRAFT Oct 25 30,242,977  184K 17,116
 10 Sachin: A Billion Dreams   2OO NOT OUT  Apr 13 28,245,363 399K 13,686
 11 Tubelight Salman Khan Films  May 25 25,017,583 259K 19,411
 12 Padmavati  Viacom18 Motion Pic Oct 9 24,323,660 421K 48,485
 13 Ok Jaanu   Dharma Prod Dec 11, 2016 23,102,903  121K 630
 14 Commando 2  Reliance Ent Jan 23  22,024,616 104K 4,970
 15 Munna Michael   Eros Now Jun 5  21,842,184  134K 6,432
 16 Phillauri  Fox Star Hindi Feb 5 19,241,157  129K  6,534
 17 Mubarakan   Sony Pictures  Jun 20  18,711,017  64K 4,725
 18 Jab Harry Met Sejal   Red Chillies Ent Jul 21 18,185,943  182K 11,777
 19 Rangoon Viacom18 Motion Pictures  Jan 5  17,201,801 96K 2,825 
 20 Baadshaho  T-Series Aug 7  16,084,814 104K 4,295
 21 Hindi Medium   T-Series  Apr 6   15,694,059 127K 6,636
 22 Bhoomi  T-Series Aug 10 15,313,272  159K 8,455
 23 A Gentleman  Fox Star Hindi   Jul 9 14,212,313  98K  5,975
 24 Poster Boys Sony Pictures   Jul 24  13,418,687  90K 4,839
 25 Noor   T-Series  Mar 6  13,578,498  56K 3,112
 26 Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Eros Now   Aug 1 13,000,780 90K 3,449
 27 Babumoshai Bandookbaaz    Saregama Music   Jul 11 11,481,590 82K 2,406
 28 Simran     T-Series  Aug 8  11,408,558  105K  5,733
 29 Bareilly Ki Barfi Junglee Pictures   Jul 19 11,320,759  83K 3,279
 30 Daddy    Kundalini Ent Jun 13  11,028,342  46K 1,765
 31 Behen Hogi Teri   ODDBALL Motion Pic May 1  10,959,350 77K 2,615
 32 The Ghazi Attack Dharma Prod Jan 11 10,972,646 72K 30
 33 Haseena Parkar   Swiss Ent Jul 18 10,254,647 84K 6,353
