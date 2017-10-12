The trailer of Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has become the 12th most-watched trailer of Hindi films in 2017. It is now heading to beat the records of Baahubali 2 and Raees.

The trailer of Padmavati, which is the next most-awaited period film, has taken YouTube by storm. Released on Viacom18 Motion Pictures' YouTube channel on October 9, the trailer of Padmavati went on to get 15,258,415 views and beat the record of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2, which was the most-watched trailer in one day with its views count of 11,210,172.

In less than three days, the trailer of Padmavati has gone on to register 24,412,171 views, 422,000 likes, 38,000 dislikes and 48,673 comments. It has become the 12th most-watched trailer of a Hindi movie on YouTube in 2017.

This video will land on the 10th spot by the end of the third day of its release and is set to become the third most-watched trailer in the next few days, beating the records of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Raabta. It should be seen whether the movie will be able to beat the records of Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

The trailer of Padmavati has registered the third highest number of likes after Baahubali 2 and Raees. It has also smashed the record of Baahubali 2, by bagging the second highest number of comments. It will surely beat the record of Raees, which holds the record of highest number of comments in 2017.

Here is the table detailing the highest viewed, liked, disliked and talked-about trailers of Hindi movies in 2017. This list does not include the trailers of the movies that have not crossed 10 million views on YouTube. These numbers were compiled at 10.30 am on October 12.