The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has received a fantastic response, but some viewers are disappointed about these three aspects in the film.

The makers of Padmavati unleashed its much-awaited trailer on the official YouTube channel of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures on Monday evening. The 3.09-minute-long video has registered 15,258,415 views, 3,25,000 likes, 26,000 dislikes and 35,103 comments in less than 24 hours.

The trailer impressed the viewers and raised the audience' expectations for the movie. However, some filmgoers are not happy with a few aspects featured in the trailer.

Will Bhansali focus on the story of Padmavati?

After seeing the trailer, some movie buffs have felt the director made the role of Alauddin Khilji the central piece rather than Padmavati's.

A netizen Harsh Upadhye wrote on YouTube comments: "What's wrong with Bhansali? Title of the movie is "Padmavati", not khilji. Why didn't he focus on "Padmavati"? As central character of movies I was more interested to know her philosophy, her views about Mewar, Love and Religion. But Bhansali has given more weight-age to Khilji's character. Anyways he might be thinking that this is the only way to get profit out of this project. I guess."

Vishanth Tiwari writes: This movie's title is Padmavati but I have strong feeling that it will be remembered because of Ranveer Singh character just like joker's character in darknight. Ranveer shingh nailed again (sic)

Will Padmavati showcase the real history of Alauddin Khilji?

Alauddin Khilji, the Turkic ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, laid siege to the Chittor Fort in Rajputana in 1303. He led the invasion motivated by his desire to capture Rani Padmini. Alauddin Khilji is known to be the most treacherous ruler of the Khilji dynasty. Some viewers doubt whether Padmavati movie will showcase his tyranny.

Setu Sharma writes: So will Ranvir Singh be shown raping captive women and young children (males and females?)??? If NOT bhansali is disrespecting all the innocent victims of the Islamic campaigns who were killed/raped/sold to sex slavery. If you can't show real history - stop spreading lies and glorifying your invaders who raped and pillaged. All you have to do is dance,sing and set elaborate sets and Indians are so stupid - they will happily glorify their invaders who destroyed their society. And yes it is glorifying khijli when instead of showing his reality you show him as a Simple "underdog villain" who was just another invader! (sic)

Can Deepika Padukone do a Padmavati?

Some viewers are not happy with the Deepika Padukone's look featured in the trailer. They say there is no doubt about her acting prowess but feel she is not 'beautiful enough' for the role of Rani Padmini.

Princess The best writes: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies are worth watching for their grandeur; the larger than life impact! Seems lyk ranveer had nailed his role. Bt deepika is not good choice, her hindi accent his bad! Vidya Balan wud hv nailed padmavati's role as she has a queen's grace + her dialogue delivery is so amazing! On top of that she has a gorgeous Indian face unlike deepika!! (sic)

Pradeep Ghoshal opines: I can bet upon that Sanjay leela Bhansali will spoil the true story like he has done previously with Devdas and how can he cast Deepika Padokone, when she will be portraying Queen Padmavati who is very well known for beauty and grace and Deepika might be good actress but not so good looking an average Delhi girl looks far more beautiful than Deepika....he could had chosen Some one like Aiahwaray Rai to depict Queen Padmavati (sic)

Jai hind feels: Deepika itni khubsurat nhi lag rhi hai...rani padmavati behad khubsurat thi.,koi naye very beautiful aur talented ladki ko lena chaheye tha.. (sic)