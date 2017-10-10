Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati received immense appreciation after the release of its trailer on Monday. However, a particular group felt offended by it for some reasons and has threatened to create trouble if the movie is screened.

Padmavati is apparently about a war between Rajput king Rawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor, and evil ruler Alauddin Khilji portrayed by Ranveer Singh. Rani Padmini, wife of Rawal Ratan, played by Deepika Padukone is the central character of the film.

An organisation named Jai Rajputana Sangh alleged that the movie is presenting the historical lady in a bad light.

The Sangh, in a letter to PVR Cinemas Indore, demanded to shelve the film and warned that the theatre would be responsible for the consequences if they went ahead with the plans to screen it.

The threatening letter from purportedly sent by the Sangh to PVR cinemas in Indore has appeared on social media. Although the trailer apparently has nothing offensive against the Rajput community, there were apprehensions in the air that some sections may raise objections.

There are other tweets also which threatened to burn theatres that will screen Padmavati.

We will not allow Padmavati to release the movie that will run in the house or the house will be burnt. pic.twitter.com/AWr8FI8pWd — Suraj Rajput (@surajra43295855) October 10, 2017

Bhansali must be punished for the Character Assassination of Rajput Queen Padmavati its time he is penalized for distorting her Life facts ! — Narender SinghCharak (@charaknarender) October 10, 2017

Hum rajput hai his cinema Ghari me Padmavati chalegi vo har ek cinema jalegi — Kamlesh Gohil (@Kamlesh97777976) October 9, 2017

If Bhansali not show us d film #Padmavati 1st & tarnishing d image of Rajput, thousands of Bhansalis, Filmmakers & theatres will Burn - KS — Bollywood Numbers (@BollyNumbers) October 9, 2017

Earlier, Karni Sena had created a lot of troubles during the shooting of Padmavati. Members of the organisation had vandalised the film's sets in Jaipur, raising the same allegations. The new organisation has come up crying foul over the representation of the historic figure at a time when the threats from Karni Sena continues to pause trouble for the periodic drama.

The first trailer of Padmavati does not have many dialogues, but it grabbs everyone's attention with the stunning visuals and presentation. Although both Deepika and Shahid look impressive in the new avatar, it Ranveer steals every attention with his antics.

As its makers hope that Padmavati would become one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood, these threats by community organisations could create a big headache for them.