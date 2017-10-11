Deepika Padukone's elegant look in Padmavati has left the tinsel town celebrities in awe. Many of them came up with praises of DP.

Deepika and her upcoming movie Padmavati have been in news ever since the trailer was released on Monday. While co-actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too are received pleasing comments from celebs, many of them applauded Deepika specially.

Deepika was given the task to bring alive the most beautiful and courageous woman in the history, Rani Padmini on screen, and looks like she did the job pretty well. Audience and B-town celebs are going gaga over DP's graceful presence.

The first look of Deepika as Rani Padmavati garnered immense appreciation and love. The beautiful actress stunned the audience with her alluring beauty and enthralling screen presence.

Deepika Padukone is not just endowed with looks to die for but she is also hailed for being the most expressive actresses. Her eyes do the talking.

Deepika ended the trailer with a very powerful dialogue which establishes not only her character but also marks the foundation of the film.

The trailer featuring Deepika as the regal beauty has been breaking the internet with audience pouring in appreciation for the actress.

Deepika was bestowed with the tag of the most beautiful woman by not just the film but also B-town which reflected in their tweets.

Check the tweets by some Bollywood stars below:

Film maker Farah Khan took to Twitter to praise the actress saying "My baby most beautiful @deepikapadukone ♥️♥️♥️"

Actress Kriti Sanon applauded the actress for her enchanting charm saying, "@deepikapadukone u look stunning❤️,Love this avtar"

Actor Rohit Roy too took to twitter to praise the stupendous beauty saying, "Dearest @deepikapadukone .. another milestone in your career coming up!! This time you've raised the bar by quite a bit ! #Padmavati ".