The first reaction after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati trailer – WOW. We are blown away by the grand sets, the looks, the acting talent, the costumes and everything that a period drama could possibly embed in a film.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has used the background score and silence to bring out the character.

2. The expressions, grand costumes and sets of the actors are worth a watch.

3. The last scene where the chorus screams 'Jai Bhawani', will give you goosebumps (it hints the Johar scene)

4. The massive armies, supporting characters, the ladies will leave you spellbound. SLB has used the VFX effects to its best.

5. There are hardly any dialogues, unline SLB's other trailers.

6. Jim Sarbh's bilnk and miss appearance in the trailer

Overall, the film looks like the blockbuster of the year 2017. We can't wait for it.

The makers of the film were trying to create hype around Padmavati before releasing the first teaser and trailer of the movie. It is reportedly one of the most expensive movies in the history of Bollywood.

After the success of Bajirao Mastani, Bhansali is now coming up with another period drama. While Deepika will play the titular role, Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid as King of Chittor and Rani Padmini's husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

This is the first time that the Udta Punjab actor is working with Bhansali. Deepika and Ranveer Singh, have earlier teamed up with the ace filmmaker in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

The film has been in a lot of controversies since the time it started filming. The sets were attacked in Jaipur and Kolhapur by Karni Sena activists. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was beaten up too. A lot of Bollywood celebs condemned the attack and the incidence became a major issue at that time. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar took to social media to express their anger. Bhansali had even issued an official statement condemning the attack and said it was uncalled for.

Recently at an event, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani had said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati would not face any trouble on its release.

Talking to Karan Johar and answering his question about the 'political pressure' on the film, Smriti Irani at the World Economic Forum said: "I am sure law and order will be under control. The State government will ensure no miscreants disrupt any kind of interaction or display. I don't envisage any problem. If there is any challenge, the State government will meet it."

Meanwhile, the period drama, which was scheduled to release on November 17, has been postponed to December 1.