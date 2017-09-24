Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati is again under the line of fire as Karni Sena burned posters of the movie in Jaipur, accusing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of breaking his promise.

The organisation expressed anger on Bhansali claiming that the latter did not keep his promise of screening the movie to a panel of intellectuals before its release. Members of Karni Sena showed their protest by burning recently released Padmavati poster that features Deepika.

"It was agreed upon that the Bhansali team will screen the movie before a panel of intellectuals and historians before releasing its poster. We had asked them to screen the film in Jaipur, which did not happen. So, the posters were burnt yesterday," PTI quoted Karni Sena district president Narayan Singh Devrala as saying.

He even threatened to disrupt its screening in the theatres if any facts about the history of Padmavati are distorted in the movie.

"We want the movie to release but it should have facts. We do not believe them as similar things have happened at the time of Jodha Akbar. If they want to show real history then they should screen the movie," Narayan added.

Some days back, the organisation had issued a warning to the makers of Padmavati on Twitter. Just when the announcement of its poster release was made, Karni Sena had tweeted that they would not tolerate any distortion of facts.

Earlier, the same organisation had vandalised the sets of the movie in Jaipur after it was rumoured that the film would show a love scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, which is played by Ranveer Singh. Things had come to normal after Bhansali had assured that the movie would not have any such scene. Padmavati is slated for release on December 1.