Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is currently grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. While protesters are still creating troubles for the film's release. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, whose release has been postponed.

Padmavati brings back the popular on-screen jodi of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. But these two won't share screen space together and the reason is Ajay Devgn.

Do you know why? At present, Deepika will play Rani Padmini, while Ranveer will play Alauddin Khilji. So, these two characters had never met each other, thus Ranveer and Deepika will not be seen together in the movie.

But why is Ajay Devgn to be blamed? It is because Bhansali first offered Khilji's role to the Singham actor, SpotboyE reported.

Ajay and Bhansali have last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The report suggests that the actor-director duo even had two meetings to discuss the role.

But, ultimately Ajay excused himself from being part of the historical saga because of Padmavati's long shoot schedule. Ajay was not ready to invest one full year in the film.

After watching Ranveer in the role, it is difficult to imagine Ajay in it. Fans love the trio of Ranveer, Deepika and Bhansali. These three have worked together in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Ram-Leela (2013).

Padmavati also features Shahid Kapoor as Rani Padmini's husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. The hunk is working with this team for the first time. The movie also has Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.