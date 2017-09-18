Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to make his fans happy as the much awaited Padmavati teaser will be released soon. The period drama features actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor known for their mindblowing performances.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this Bhansali's new creation coming after his last flick Bajirao Mastani became a blockbuster in Bollywood.

The wait is almost over as the teaser is set to release this month. According to Pinkvilla, Bhansali will unveil the teaser of Padmavati on Navratri, i.e., September 22. Also, there is another good news.

Earlier, speculations were rife that the release date of Padmavati has been shifted to next year. But the recent buzz is that the makers are set to release the movie by this year end.

"Padmavati has been subject to various speculations - from budget going up to the film getting delayed and the stars delaying the shoot. The first shooting schedule had gone off track a bit, so Bhansali has been shooting around the clock to complete the film," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

"The makers are determined to release it by the end of this year hence they decided to release it this week on September 21 (Thursday)."

"Navratri is a festive occasion and Bhansali himself loves colour and grandness in his films so what better than to release the first teaser on this auspicious occasion which is full of colour, music, singing and dancing – much like his films? It will be a 30-second teaser depicting a little bit of the war between Rana Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji's armies," the source added.

Deepika will play the role of Padmavati aka Rani Padmini, while Shahid Kapoor is her husband Rawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer will play the ruthless emperor Alauddin Khilji.