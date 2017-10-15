The close friends and family members of actress Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for the release of Padmavati, have been advising her to take a break from choosing challenging roles.

In recent years, Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood actress, who has been experimenting with her roles. Her characters in Piku, Bajirao Mastani and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage have not been easy and most parts of the shoots were really intense. But this Bengaluru beauty loved doing hard work and put in a lot to each of roles to make them memorable ones.

What matters for the leggy lass are the end results and she herself has confessed this in a recent interview. "A physically or mentally challenging role gives me a different kind of thrill. It's exhausting while filming but the results are very satisfying. And that feeling is irreplaceable," Deepika Padukone told.

The actress seems to have gone a step ahead for her upcoming movie Padmavati when it comes to her dedication and hard work. Most of the costumes worn by Deepika in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie weighed almost 30 kgs, but she showed no signs of distress, while donned the heavy lehengas on a daily basis.

Deepika is seen playing a Rajputani Queen in Padmavati and her effortless portrayal of the role featured in the trailer of the film grabbed everyone's eyeball. Her regal avatar has not just caught the attention but also received a lot of applause from the audiences, who cannot wait to watch the film on big screen.

However, her family and friends are said to be worried that Deepika is picking back-to-back tough roles. They think that these roles are physically or mentally exhausting and would have taken a toll on her. They have been advising the actress to pick a lighter film after Padmavati, which is slated to hit the screens on December 1.