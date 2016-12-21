The shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, was stalled for more than an hour on Friday, December 16, after a group of workers protested over delayed payment.

"Around 22 lightmen working on the film hadn't received wages for one and a half month. Even conveyance dues of Rs 100-a-day wasn't given to them," Gangeshwar Shrivastav, president of the Allied Mazdoor Union, told Mid-Day.

It was only when Bhansali asked the workers' union chairman, Ram Kadam, to sort out the issue that the shoot resumed. "I am against stalling work, but the workers should be given their due. I spoke to Bhansali, who clarified there was a miscommunication and promised to clear the payment," he said.

Padmavati is touted to be one of the biggest films to be ever made in Bollywood. It has been in the news for a long time due to several factors: ego clashes between actors Ranveer and Shahid, and their issues with the script, movie posters and screen space.

The period drama will see Deepika as queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer will be seen as ruler Alauddin Khilji, which is a negative role. The film is also said to star Aditi Rao Hydari in a key role. The actress will play Kamala Devi, one of Khilji's favourite wives.

There were also reports that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be making a special appearance in the film. However, no confirmation has been made by the makers on that as of now. The beauty queen earlier worked with Bhansali in Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Guzaarish.