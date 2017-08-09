The shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is going on in full swing and all lead stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to give their best.

Just like Deepika and Ranveer, Shahid too is a dedicated actor, who believes in getting into the skin of the character.

Padmavati is about the queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati, and Shahid plays the role of Padmavati's husband, Raja Ratan Singh. The role requires Shahid to undergo rigorous training for convincing perform the risky sword fighting sequences. However, it has now been revealed that the Rangoon actor is learning six different styles of sword-fighting by six trainers.

"The Rajputana style of sword-fighting is an evolved one, which requires the body to be both strong and agile at the same time. Shahid has been taught bits of Gatka, a mix of Angampora and Kalaripayattu. He is also learning spear play, as the spear is a customary weapon among Rajputs. He has been training for 24 days now," a source told Pinkvilla.

All these also require him to maintain a certain physique, for which the actor is undergoing a diet change that involves consuming a lot of protein.

Meanwhile, the period drama may not release as per its schedule date, November 17. Apparently, Bhansali has requested investors to push the film's release as it has been shot in a rush and because of this, it will take a longer time to edit.

However, the producers are reluctant as Padmavati is an expensive film and delaying it will entail extra expenditure. A spokesperson from production company Viacom 18 has also confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that the film will release as per schedule.