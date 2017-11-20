Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati may not hit the screens on December 1, which has disheartened many fans. Amidst the protests, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also not passed the movie for release.

"Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind Padmavati, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1, 2017," the production company's spokesperson said in a statement.

The recent buzz is that the release date of Padmavati has been shifted from December 1 to February 14, 2018, SpotboyE reported. It is a long wait, however, no official statement has been made.

Padmavati cannot take January as there are two big releases which will run at the box office. First will be Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai that will release on December 22, but will have a good run for at least two-three weeks. And second is Akshay Kumar's Padman.

We still hope Padmavati hits the screen as early as possible because it has been the much-awaited movie of the year.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has finally spoken up about the matter. In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, the Chief Minister said: "A committee of eminent historians, film personalities and members from the aggrieved community should be formed, who would watch the film and discuss it in detail."

"After that, necessary changes should be made to the movie so that the sentiments of any community are not affected," the letter stated. She also requested that the Central Board of Film Certification to consider all possible outcomes and effects before certifying the film.

Don't you think passing on letters is not the solution rather than doing something about the ongoing protests?

Rajput Karni Sena activists and some political leaders are crossing all boundaries in the name of protests. Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been in trouble since the beginning. We can just hope that everything stops soon.