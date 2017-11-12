The makers of Padmavati have released some new stills that show actress Deepika Padukone defines beauty in every frame in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

It is well known that Padmavati is a epic period drama film based on the legend of the Hindu Rajput queen best known as Rani Padmini, and Deepika Padukone is playing the title role in the film. He portrayal as possibly the most beautiful woman in history has got the audience swooning over her ethereal beauty.

The makers of Padmavati have shelled out crores of rupees on the costumes of Deepika Padukone, and the actress had a tough time shooting for film as she had to wear Lehengas that weighed almost 30 kg.

The actress looks every bit of regal in every frame. While the first-look images and posters had everyone falling in love with the Rajputan queen, the trailer and songs further got everyone hooked to Deepika's portrayal of Padmavati.

Deepika Padukone has been winning hearts with her royal avatar and grace in the first song from the film — Ghoomar. Not only audience but even B-twon celebs couldn't stop gushing over the portrayal of Rani Pamini by Deepika.

The actress' expressive eyes add further grace to the unmatched beauty of the queen.

The latest song from the film — Ek din ek jaan — showcases the valour of the beauty as she gives a glimpse of her fierce avatar before committing Jauhar.

The regal beauty has been winning hearts with her expressive eyes along with her breathtaking looks.

The excitement to witness the surreal beauty on screen is ever-increasing with every new glimpse from the film.

Deepika Padukone as Padmavati has single-handedly got everyone waiting for the film's release with bated breath.