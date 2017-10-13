The trailer of Padmavati has become the talk of the town ever since it was released online for the grandeur of its sets and breathtaking war sequences. Be it audience or B-town, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus has been showered with praises from all quarters. However, filmmaker Kabir Khan forgot to mention Shahid's name while praising the film's lead actors Ranveer and Deepika for their never-seen-before royal avatars.

Kabir Khan on Wednesday attended Miss Diva Grand Finale as a judge and was asked to comment on the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The director went gaga over the trailer, Bhansali, Deepika and his 1983 lead actor Ranveer Singh wherein the latter will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, but Shahid's name just slipped from his mind.

"I really liked the trailer of the film and look of Ranveer. I am really fond of him and I am doing my next film with him. Padmavati' trailer is absolutely magnificent. The story of the film is looking really interesting and setting is also very interesting. All the best to Ranveer, Deepika and of course Sanjay sir," Kabir Khan said.

Ouch Shahid, now that must have hurt.

A couple of days ago, netizens trolled Shahid Kapoor for his shirtless look in Padmavati comparing him with Ranveer Singh's shirtless look in Ramleela.

In Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of the Maharaja of Chittor Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and onscreen husband of Deepika Padukone who plays the role Rani Padmini in the film. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, plays the role of Alauddin Khilji who is obsessed with the Queen's beauty. The movie is slated to release on December 1.

Watch the video here: