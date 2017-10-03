Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has always won hearts with his acting skills and good looks. The hunk's dedication towards his characters is known to all. After going bald for Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer has now gotten into the shoes of the cruel and ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji for Padmavati.

The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial have released the first look of Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji. The poster was supposed to be out after the sunrise on October 3, but a few social media users started leaking the first look. Thus, the Padmavati poster of Ranveer was released at 2 am.

Ranveer's look will give you goosebumps and will make you even more restless for the movie's release. Set to be released on December 1, Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Deepika and Shahid's posters are already out and they also look breathtaking in their respective looks. But, Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji has outshined Shahid and Deepika's posters. Isn't it?

Ranveer looks so convincing as the ruthless king with long hair and a scarred face. His eyes will tell you how evil his character is.

There are two first look posters of Ranveer that have been released. In one of them, he is in a bath with his tresses loose and unwaxed chest; while in the other one, he is in his royal outfit looking at a mirror.

Both the photos have one common factor that has grabbed attention -- his eyes. Ranveer is seen wearing lenses, but he looks fierce and scary.

After three wonderful posters of Padmavati have been released, fans are even more excited and eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has clearly chosen a talented team for his magnum opus. Isn't it?