Deepika Padukone's most challenging dance form till date — Ghoomar.

Ghoomar's name derives from the Hindi word 'Ghoomna' which literally means twirling, the song composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, is a visual treat and will leave you mesmerised.

Choreographed by renowned Ghoomar expert Jyoti D Tommaar, who runs the only authentic Ghoomar school, founded by Late Padmashree HH Rajmata Geverdan Kumariji of Santrampur (former Princess of Kishangarh, Rajasthan) and Kruti Mahesh Midya; Deepika Padukone nails every move and twirl in this traditional Rajputana folk dance.

Deepika told the media, "It has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay sir and I have shot for. The shooting of the film began with this song and I will never forget that day. I remember approaching my mark for the first shot and suddenly, I felt a chill run through my body. It was almost as if Padmavati's soul had entered my body. That feeling still lingers and will continue for years to come."

A source told a leading newspaper: "It is an extremely difficult performance art that takes years to learn, Deepika had to pick up the steps within a matter of days and she mastered it. Deepika did over 66 twirls while shooting for the song, dressed in an extravagant costume and adorned in heavy jewellery."

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Padmavati will release on December 1, 2017.