The makers of Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone in the titular role, have finally released the first look of the movie. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is a period drama.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Padmavati as it is one of the most awaited flicks of this year. Also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, it was announced that the first look of Padmavati will be out on Thursday morning.

Keeping the promise, the makers have now released the first look, and it has become the trending topic on social media. Deepika's look as Rani Padmavati is out, and it certainly got everyone's attention.

Deepika's royal appearance makes fans ache for the movie. While Deepika's first look from Padmvati is out, the looks of Ranveer and Shahid are likely to be released soon too.

The makers of the film are trying to create hype around Padmavati before releasing the first teaser and trailer of the movie. It is reportedly one of the most expensive movies in the history of Bollywood.

After the success of Bajirao Mastani, Bhansali is now coming up with another period drama. While Deepika will play the titular role, Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid as Rawal Ratan Singh. The movie is slated to be released on November 17 this year.

Check out the first look of Deepika in Bhansali's Padmavati: