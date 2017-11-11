After Ghoomar which went on to register over 25 million views, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have now launched the next song from Padmavati titled Ek Dil Ek Jaan.

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the song encapsulates the romance between the two characters, Rani Padmavati and Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Ek Dil Ek Jaan has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Shivam Pathak, with lyrics by A M Turaz. The song promises to offer audiences a soulful melody that strongly reflects loyalty and an unbreakable bond of love. The music is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor have been paired opposite each other on-screen, for the very first time, with Padmavati. While several filmmakers have attempted to bring them together in the past, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati managed to do just that.

Such a soulful and a mesmerising song, we love the subtle yet warm chemistry between Deepika and Shahid.

Talking about Shahid, Deepika says, "Shahid and I have known each other for so many years but a special film like Padmavati brought us together on-screen. His contribution to this film is irreplaceable and amazing. It was so important to have a very good actor, with a strong screen presence and massive popularity to add to this film. Shahid Kapoor brought that with him".

Talking about the film, Deepika said: "I can't remember the last time I was so nervous. I think it is the function of the fact that this one is completely different from any of my previous roles. My role is not from the heart or head, it's from the gut."