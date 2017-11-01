Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is set to hit the screens on December 1 and the good news is that the film will also be released in 3D. Apart from this, the Deepika Padukone-starrer has also broken a record, even before release.

Most of Bhansali's movies are too long, so is Padmavati. Earlier, it was about to be around four hours, but the filmmaker has chopped a few scenes to decrease the runtime.

The runtime of Padmavati is around three hours and thirteen minutes now, according to DNA. "The makers had shot for material of over four-and-a-half hours and the director sat with his editor to chop the film down to somewhere around the almost 200-minute timer," a source told the daily.

"It might be a long film, but it needs that kind of time. It's visually spectacular with some stunning warfare scenes," the source added.

"If he had edited it further, he could have ended up diluting the essence of it. Bhansali will never compromise on the quality of his movie, even if that leads to a slightly longer runtime."

This means Padmavati can be the longest movie of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It beats the runtime record of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which was three hours and eight minutes.

Here's the table showing the runtime of Bhansali's movies:

MOVIE RUNTIME Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 3 hours 8 minutes Khamoshi 2 hours 40 minutes Devdas 3 hours 5 minutes Black 2 hours 4 minutes Saawariya 2 hours 22 minutes Guzaarish 2 hours 6 minutes Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela 2 hours 35 minutes Bajirao Mastani 2 hours 38 minutes

Padmavati features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The makers have released the 3D trailer and have made fans more curious about the flick.