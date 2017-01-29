Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone finally broken the silence a day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted and denied the charges of distortion of history in Padmavati.

The members of Karni Sena vandalised the sets of Padmavati. They allegedly assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali for distorting history in his upcoming Bollywood movie. The entire film unit left for Mumbai after the filming was cancelled. Bhansali had spoken to media about the incident, while Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone remained silent.

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle on Saturday evening and made it clear that his upcoming film Padmavati will not hurt the sentiments of the Rajput community. The actor wrote: "As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh defended Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying that the filmmaker will not hurt anyone. He added: "Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings. Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone denied the distortion of history in Padmavati. The actress tweeted: "In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is."

However, Mahipal Makrana, the state president of Karni Sena, claimed that Karni Sena members attacked Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the film crew fired shots in the air. "We were in talks with them [team Padmavati] for the last six months. Even then, they came here to shoot. When we went there, they fired at our men. If even then they did not deserve to be beaten up, then what?" First Post quoted him as saying.

Now, a letter that was apparently written to the makers of Padmavati is going viral in the social media. Here is the letter: