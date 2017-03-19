The recent attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati sets has left the entire team shocked and at the same time suspicious. The Padmavati team has become cynical about the incident as there was apparently no way the attackers would know about the shooting location in Kolhapur.

It has been reported that Sanjay Leela and the team of Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, are haunted by one question – who informed the attackers about the new shooting location?

The Kolhapur shoot location was not revealed to anyone, apart from the cast and crew of the movie, according to Deccan Chronicle. Even the director's family members were reportedly not informed about the location.

However, around 40 people arrived on the set and vandalised it. Costumes were set on fire and many other properties were destroyed.

First, Sanjay Leela was manhandled by Karni Sena members in Jaipur, and then unknown goons vandalised the set in Kolhapur just a month later. So, is there a conspiracy behind the two attacks on the Padmavati sets or is someone from the team playing a traitor? The director and his close associates are reportedly trying to figure out the possibilities.

The report also said that the attack had left Sanjay Leela disturbed. The entire team of Padmavati had tried to cheer up the director by cracking jokes and singing fun-filled songs.

Meanwhile, members of Karni Sena continued their protest against the making of the movie. The organisation members burnt effigy of Sanjay Leela in Mumbai on Saturday. The protestors alleged that the director will distort facts regarding the history of Rani Padmini. Watch video: