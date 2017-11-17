Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is facing trouble since the beginning and now, as the release date is arriving, the protesters have gone crazy. From vandalising properties to death threats, the Rajput Karni Sena activists are turning this battle ugly.

According to reports, Mahipal Singh Makrana, the president of the Rajasthan unit of the outfit, said that they would not hesitate to chop Deepika's nose like Shurpanakha. In fact, the members of the Rajput Karni Sena have also threatened to behead Sanjay Leela Bhansali if he proceeds with the release of Padmavati.

Isn't it too much? Protesters are destroying posters and burning the actors and their supporters' effigies. A recent report even stated that a shooting incident was also reported at a Padmavati protest site at Chittorgarh. We wonder what the government is doing about it.

After Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and other Bollywood celebs came in support, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant too posted a video and supported Bhansali's movie. But Rajput Karni Sena didn't spare her as well.

Rajput Karni Sena shared Rakhi's video where she has urged everyone to go and watch Padmavati and wrote: "Iss Rakhi Sawant ko sabhi bhai sabak sikha aur iska mooh kaala karien jahan bhi dikhe tabhi isko pata chalega iska baap kaun hai."

Meanwhile, the film fraternity is with Bhansali. Recently, Salman Khan talked about the issue and told Network 18: "No decision should be made without seeing the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes lovely films and there is nothing wrong with his movies."

The actor added that only the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has the power to decide if the film is suitable for release.

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) along with Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), Western India Cinematographers Association (WICA), Screenwriters Association (SWA), Association of Cine and Television Art Directors and Costume Designers (ACTADCD), too came out in support for the filmmaker and talked about the issue at a press conference.