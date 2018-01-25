Sidharth Malhotra seems quite upset or rather helpless after Akshay Kumar shifted the release date of his upcoming film PadMan which is now all set to lock horns with Aiyaary at the box office on February 9.

Expressing his displeasure over the Aiyaary, PadMan clash, Sidharth told DNA in an interview, "For us, our life is back to square one. We thought that we were being gracious enough and moving forward for an easy and solo release, so that more people could see our film. It was also more of a production call, and rightfully so, as numbers are affected in a way. But we were never shying away from a clash, it was purely to avoid three movies hitting the marquee on January 26."

Aiyaary was supposed to release on January 26 and clash with PadMan earlier. But when Padmaavat release date was announced, the makers of Aiyaary shifted their release date to February 9, thus avoiding a massive clash. And now, since Akshay has pushed the release date of PadMan to February 9, Aiyaary will once again face competition from the film.

Taking a sly dig at PadMan team for locking release dates with Aiyaary again and again, Sidharth told DNA in the interview, "I think there's an immense amount of love from PadMan team, who just want to latch on to any date that we come on and they are just not letting go. We are pretty happy and confident of our film. Now, the two movies will come on a particular date, so there's not much that we can do."

However, people in the industry were quite shocked to see Akshay Kumar releasing his film on the same date since Aiyaary's director Neeraj Pandey is a dear friend of the Rustom actor.

While it will be interesting to see PadMan and Aiyaary clashing at the box office, it remains to be seen whether the makers of the two films will be able to acquire an equal number of screens across India to showcase the film in theatres.